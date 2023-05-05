Covid no longer a global health emergency: WHO

Pandemic killed 'at least 20 million' people — nearly three times the official estimate, says organisation's chief

PTI file photo

By AFP Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 5:45 PM Last updated: Fri 5 May 2023, 5:54 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic, which for over three years has killed millions of people, wreaked economic havoc and deepened inequalities, no longer constitutes a global health emergency, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Friday.

It is "with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency", WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, estimating that the pandemic had killed "at least 20 million" people -- nearly three times the official estimate.

