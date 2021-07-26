Covid: Kuwait resumes flights to two more countries, to reopen social activities
Cabinet announces cancellation of an earlier decision to close shops at 8pm
The Kuwait Cabinet on Monday decided to resume flight service to two more countries.
A tweet by the official news agency, KUNA, announced the Cabinet decision to restart flight service to Morocco and Maldives from August 1.
The Cabinet meeting also decided to reopen all social activities from September 1. This include summits and other social events, including children’s activities. Entry to the activities will be limited to the vaccinated people. The unvaccinated will be only allowed to pharmacies, consumer cooperative societies, and food and catering marketing outlets, starting from August 1, the cabinet added.
However, large gatherings will not be allowed as a precaution to curb the spread of Covid-19.
According to another Cabinet decision, an earlier announcement to close commercial activities at 8pm will be cancelled, starting Tuesday.
The decision to ease the restrictions comes after health authorities said efforts to contain the disease witnessed good results amid a sharp drop in cases.
On July 1, the country had announced the resumption of direct flights to several destinations. Direct flights are available to Bosnia-Herzegovina, the UK, Spain, the US, Holland, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Greece and Switzerland.
