Covid-19: Saudi Arabia postpones 2021 airshow
Organisers say the decision to ensure safety of participants
The 2021 edition of the Saudi International Airshow has been postponed in consideration of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.
The Saudi Aviation Club said the cancellation was necessary to prioritise the safety of participants and visitors of the event, which was initially set to happen early next year at the Al Thamima Airport in Riyadh.
The Club said it had received confirmation of attendance from over 500 local and international exhibitors, but there were organisations who had reservations about the event because of the virus.
More than 20,000 people attended the 2019 edition of the airshow, with 267 local and international companies present.
-
World
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia postpones 2021 airshow
Organisers say the decision to ensure safety of participants READ MORE
-
World
Qatari firms systematically exploiting workers:...
The findings constitute "wage theft" on an unprecedented scale. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
China: Moon probe preparing to return rock...
China’s space agency says its latest lunar probe has finished... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India's coronavirus infections below 40,...
Deaths in India rose by 526, taking the toll to 138,648 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
Vaccine a confidence booster, say those who have taken the vaccine. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews