Covid-19: Saudi Arabia postpones 2021 airshow

Web Report/Riyadh
Filed on December 3, 2020

Organisers say the decision to ensure safety of participants

The 2021 edition of the Saudi International Airshow has been postponed in consideration of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The Saudi Aviation Club said the cancellation was necessary to prioritise the safety of participants and visitors of the event, which was initially set to happen early next year at the Al Thamima Airport in Riyadh.

The Club said it had received confirmation of attendance from over 500 local and international exhibitors, but there were organisations who had reservations about the event because of the virus.

More than 20,000 people attended the 2019 edition of the airshow, with 267 local and international companies present.




