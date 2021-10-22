Covid-19: Qantas Airways plans to restart flights as Australia set to allow free travel
Country to allow quarantine-free travel, will welcome tourists in 2022
Qantas Airways on Friday brought forward its plans to restart international travel from Sydney as Prime Minister Scott Morrison predicted tourists would be welcomed back to Australia this year.
Vaccinated Australian permanent residents and citizens will be free to travel through Sydney from Nov. 1 without the need for hotel quarantine on their return.
Two weeks ago, Morrison said Australians, skilled migrants and students would be given priority over foreign travellers in coming to Sydney. He predicted tourists would return in 2022 or later.
But while tourists would retain their low priority, Morrison now expects they will return this year.
“That is very possible and very achievable before the end of the year,” Morrison said.
Sydney-based Qantas announced services to Thailand, Singapore, South Africa and Fiji had been brought forward by weeks or months. A new service to New Delhi would begin in December, the first to India in almost a decade.
The New South Wales state government’s decision to dispense with quarantine requirements for vaccinated travelers in Sydney had significantly increased travel demand, a Qantas statement said.
The 22,000 staff employed by Qantas and its budget subsidiary Jetstar would return to work in December, six months earlier than planned.
The changes are being driven by New South Wales’ rapid uptake of vaccines. By Friday, 83 per cent of the population aged 16 and older was fully vaccinated and almost 93 per cent had at least one dose of a vaccine.
Only the national capital Canberra has a higher proportion of the population vaccinated.
Australia had one the lowest vaccination rates of any wealthy country due to supply problems and public distrust of locally manufactured AstraZeneca. It now has one of the highest due in part to supply deals done with Britain, Poland and Singapore.
Melbourne, Australia’s most populous city after Sydney, came out of 77 days of lockdown on Friday after Victoria state reached a benchmark of 70 per cent of the target population fully vaccinated.
Pandemic restrictions were eased despite Victoria recording its deadliest day of the delta variant outbreak with 16 Covid-19 deaths. There were also 2,189 new infections detected in the latest 24 hours.
“Victorians, it’s fair to say, have done a quite amazing thing. So many people going and getting vaccinated so quickly,” Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.
“We’ve always said that lockdowns were a function of not having the vaccine that we needed but if we got vaccinated, we’d have so many more options,” he added.
Sydney, where the delta outbreak began in June, came out of lockdown last week after reaching the same 70 per cent vaccination benchmark.
New South Wales reported five Covid-19 deaths on Friday and 345 new infections.
-
Americas
Trump's plan for social network gets...
Experts were split on how strong a competitor Trump Media &... READ MORE
-
World
Covid-19: Qantas Airways plans to restart flights ...
Country to allow quarantine-free travel, will welcome tourists in 2022 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India's economy growing as Covid vaccine coverage ...
Modi also urged people to celebrate the upcoming festivals with... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Mumbai drug cruise case: NCB detains young drug...
24-year-old peddler's name emerged from alleged chats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai traffic alert: Expect delays on these roads
Obstructions will persist in these areas from 4pm to 10pm READ MORE
-
Americas
Trump's plan for social network gets...
Experts were split on how strong a competitor Trump Media &... READ MORE
-
News
Miss Universe UAE announces 15 of 30 official...
Delegates to compete in historic pageant in Dubai next year READ MORE
-
Americas
Woman dies after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on...
The 63-year-old also injured the director on the set of a new movie READ MORE
News
Emirates and flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end