Covid-19: Pakistan starts random screening of international passengers

Screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving by international flights has started at country's major airports

Passengers being screened for Covid-19. — Courtesy: Twitter/PCAA
Passengers being screened for Covid-19. — Courtesy: Twitter/PCAA

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 2:56 AM

International passengers arriving in Pakistan’s airports will undergo random testing for Covid-19, authorities have announced.

In a tweet, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority announced screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving in Pakistan by international flights has started at country's major airports.

“Owing to the Covid-19 situation in the region, screening of 2% of passengers arriving in Pakistan by int'l flights has started at country's major airports. Where needed, RAT and PCR tests are being conducted too,” the tweet said.

The authority also urged passengers to keep their vaccination certificate handy while at airport.

