Covid-19: Modi says India ready to produce 5b vaccine doses by end of 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to leaders of G20 nations that India is ready to produce five billion Covid-19 vaccines doses by the end of 2022, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday.
Talking to reporters, Shringla said World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Covaxin would felicitate the process of assisting other countries.
PM Modi participated in the first session of the G20 Summit at Rome. Global economy and health were discussed during the first session.
Shringla said PM Modi highlighted India’s contribution to the fight against the pandemic and mentioned India’s medical supplies to 150 countries.
“In his intervention at the first session on the global economy and global health, the prime minister highlighted India’s contribution to the fight against the pandemic. He mentioned India’s medical supplies to 150 countries. PM Modi spoke about our vision of ‘one-earth one health’, which is essentially the need for a collaborative approach in the international domain in the fight against the corona pandemic,” he said.
"I am talking about the need for the collaborative approach in the international domain in the fight against the corona pandemic," he added.
Shringla said that PM Modi invited G20 countries to make India their partner in economic recovery and supply chain diversification.
“PM Modi conveyed that India is ready to produce 5 billion vaccine doses by the end of next year... We also believe that WHO’s EUA for Covaxin would felicitate this process of assisting other countries,” he said.
“PM Modi invited G20 countries to make India their partner in economic recovery & supply chain diversification. He also brought out the fact that despite challenges of the pandemic, India continued to be a trusted partner in the context of reliable supply chains,” he added.
