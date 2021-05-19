World
Covid-19: Kuwait ends quarantine for vaccinated travellers

Reuters/Kuwait City
Filed on May 19, 2021
Kuwait Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. — Courtesy: Twitter

Cabinet decides to suspend incoming commercial flights from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka


Kuwait on Tuesday announced that vaccinated travellers arriving to the country no longer require to undergo mandatory quarantine.

A Cabinet meeting also decided to exempt those who have recovered from Covid-19 not more than 90 days ago from quarantine, provided they conduct a PCR test within three days from their arrival date.

The decisions taken by the Cabinet include limiting direct commercial flights for India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to departing flights only. However, cargo flights will continue, until further notice, the cabinet wrote on Twitter.




