These countries sight Dhul Hijjah Moon, to celebrate Eid Al Adha 2026 on May 27

[Editor's note: Follow the Khaleej Times Eid Al Adha 2026 live blog as UAE's moon-sighting committee look for the crescent marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah.]

As Muslim countries around the globe gear up to sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent that will indicate the starting date of Eid Al Adha 2026, some countries have already declared the official day of the festival and are set to begin the month tomorrow.

Months in the Islamic calendar last for 29 or 30 days, with the beginning of the next month being determined by the sighting of the moon. Eid Al Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah, with the 9th day of the month (Day of Arafah) being one of the most important dates in Islam.

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If the crescent is sighted tonight, tomorrow marks the first day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, and Wednesday, May 27, 2026, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha. If the crescent is spotted tomorrow, then Eid would fall on Thursday, May 28.

UAE's Astronomy Centre has said that the crescent will be visible with the naked eye Central and Western Asia, North Africa, and most of the Americas, while sighting will be possible using telescopes from East Asia, South Africa, and southern South America.

Here are the countries that have already declared the official start dates for Eid Al Adha 2026 and will observe the start of Dhul Hijjah from tomorrow.

Tunisia

Tunisia was the first country to officially announce that Dhul Hijjah will start tomorrow, Monday, May 18, and that Eid Al Adha is on Wednesday, May 27.

Turkey

Turkey does not sight the crescent moon and relies on calendar-based calculations, and has such also announced the first day of Dhul Hijjah to be tomorrow, May 18, meaning Eid Al Adha will fall on Wednesday, May 27.