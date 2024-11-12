COP29: UAE President says mission is to work together for greater good of humanity

Photo: File

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday attended the opening session of the COP29 World Leaders Climate Action Summit and reiterated the UAE's commitment to helping accelerate climate action and build a climate resilient economy for the future.

Inaugurated by Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, the COP29 climate conference is being hosted in Baku from November 11 to 22 under the slogan 'In Solidarity for a Green World.'

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the UAE's deep-rooted legacy of environmental stewardship and commitment to the principles of sustainable development.

He highlighted that this dedication led to the UAE's hosting of COP28 last year, during which the country championed international cooperation to provide an effective response to the first Global Stocktake assessing progress in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The UAE President emphasised that continued constructive international collaboration on climate action can pave the way for a new era of sustainable economic and social growth that benefits all nations. He framed climate action as a unique opportunity for advancement, rather than a burden, noting that the historic UAE Consensus delivered at COP28 confirmed a shared global resolve to achieve a systematic, responsible, fair, and rational transition within the energy sector.

The agreement also provided a roadmap for meeting the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and succeeded in restoring trust in the multilateral system through commitments to previous financial pledges and efforts to mobilise climate funding for the most vulnerable nations and communities.

Sheikh Mohamed called on all parties to prioritise mutual understanding over division, stressing that the collective mission now is to work together for the greater good of humanity.

Upon his arrival at the COP29 venue earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by Aliyev and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Sheikh Mohamed also engaged in conversations with several delegation heads, discussing bilateral relations between the UAE and their respective countries, as well as the important role of COP29 in enhancing international cooperation and accelerating global efforts to address climate change.