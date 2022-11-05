COP27: Egypt's historic Khafre Pyramid lights up in green

UAE to highlight its climate actions, solutions and achievements at the conference

by Ashish Mehta Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:58 PM

Egypt lit up Khafre Pyramid in green ahead of the start of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh from Sunday.

Khafre Pyramid is one of the three ancient pyramids of Giza that date back 4,500 years.

Egypt will take over the COP Presidency and more than 40,000 international delegates are expected to come together to advance the world’s climate agenda by increasing ambition and accelerating climate action.

Expected to be one of the largest global climate conferences ever hosted, COP27 runs until November 18 and will start with the Climate Implementation Summit that will gather more than 100 world leaders.

In the coming days, the UAE will highlight its climate actions, solutions and achievements as well as its preparations to host COP28 next year. Through its close partnership with Egypt, the UAE will link the outcomes of COP27 and COP28 to support climate action and raise awareness of its visions and efforts to achieve sustainability.

