Colombian security forces freed all remaining hostages taken by armed men at a supermarket in the early hours of Wednesday, the police and government said, ending a day-long siege.

One of the captors of roughly 30 people was killed in the operation at the Exito store in Cartagena, President Abelardo De La Espriella said in a video at 1.30am (0630 GMT) from the coastal city.

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"I would like to inform the entire public that, through an extraordinary joint operation between the National Police and the military forces, all the hostages have been successfully rescued," he said.

"This operation was absolutely flawless... One of the criminals was neutralised," he added, saying that the gang had refused an opportunity to surrender.

The captors, whose identity was not given, originally took about around 30 hostages in the Exito branch after a swift police response to their failed bid to hijack an armored car ferrying cash from a mall. Ten captives were earlier released on Tuesday.

Before the early-hours rescue operation, Reuters images showed a crowd of heavily armed military and police outside the store in the La Castellana neighborhood of Cartagena, where the walled colonial historic district is a tourist attraction.

The identities of the hostages were not known.

Social media showed images of some people kneeling against the windows of the store, their hands seemingly bound. Reuters could not immediately independently verify the images.

"For Grupo Exito, protecting the people's lives and safety is our priority," the chain said in a statement.

The Rafael Nunez airport in Cartagena resumed landings after a brief suspension of about 45 minutes as the armed forces used one of its runways in connection with the incident.

Car blast in Villavicencio

De La Espriella went to Cartagena after visiting the city of Villavicencio following an overnight car bombing the government blamed on a group of dissidents from the former FARC rebels who reject a 2016 peace deal.

For more than 60 years, Colombia's left-wing rebel groups have battled the government and right-wing paramilitaries turned crime gangs in a civil war fueled by the cocaine trade.

Some respite came from the 2016 peace deal between the government and the FARC, but crime gangs remain hugely powerful and smaller rebel groups persist.

The car blast near government offices in Villavicencio, the capital of the central department of Meta, injured 22, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Most injuries were minor, though one person was stable following surgery, said Mayor Alexander Baquero Sanabria. The blast hit about 500 properties, homes and businesses among them, he added.

"To the narcoterrorists responsible, I warn you: you will answer for every drop of blood you have spilled and every business and property you have destroyed," De La Espriella said at the blast site on Tuesday.

"We will make you pay. This attack will not go unpunished."