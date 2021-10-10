Colombian nun held hostage in Mali since 2017 has been freed
Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was kidnapped by the Macina Liberation Front, an Al Qaeda-linked group, in February 2017
A Colombian nun who was kidnapped in 2017 by militants in Mali has been freed, Mali’s presidency said on Saturday.
Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was kidnapped by the Macina Liberation Front, an Al Qaeda-linked group, in February 2017 near the border with Burkina Faso.
“The presidency of Mali salutes the courage and bravery of the nun. This liberation is the crowning achievement of four years and eight months of combined efforts by several intelligence services,” Mali’s presidency said in a statement.
Photos posted on its Twitter feed showed Narvaez, smiling and dressed in a yellow robe and headscarf, meeting with Mali’s interim President Assimi Goita.
“I thank the Malian authorities, the president and all the authorities for all the efforts they made for me to be free,” she said in comments broadcast on state television.
Narvaez’s freedom followed petitions for help from France, said Colombia’s Vice-President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez.
“We are enormously happy and thankful for this result,” Ramirez said in a statement.
Kidnapping has been a lucrative source of cash for militant groups in West Africa’s Sahel region, where they are waging an expanding insurgency against national armies, French forces and UN peacekeepers.
The presidency did not say whether any ransom had been paid for Narvaez.
-
World
Colombian nun held hostage in Mali since 2017 has ...
Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was kidnapped by the Macina Liberation Front,... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai extends Pakistan’s global...
Dr Arif Alvi says Expo 2020 is the perfect venue for Pakistanis to... READ MORE
-
Americas
Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?
Facebook could be considering legal retaliation after Haugen went... READ MORE
-
World
Police arrest Indian minister’s son in...
Ashish Mishra was arrested days after a car owned by minister Ajay... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE issues fog alert, warns of reduced visibility
Some internal and coastal areas will have visibility reduced up to 1,... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Pakistan's first sports HD channel to telecast...
Cricketers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis join ARY's A-Sports HD READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Meet the Red Arrows pilot who led the...
For 20 minutes, the UK’s Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team flew... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Broadway stars to headline...
Concert featuring fan favourites to take place at USA Pavilion. READ MORE
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury