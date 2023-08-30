CNN names new chief executive, chairman; Mark Thompson to start in October

He was former chief executive of The New York Times Company and director general of the BBC

CNN has named its new chief executive - former New York Times executive Mark Thompson.

According to CNN, Thompson navigated the Times through an important transition period, and transformed it into a 'digital powerhouse'. He joined the New York Times Company in 2012 after leaving the BBC (where he had worked since 1979) and left in 2020.

