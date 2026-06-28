11 killed as civilian aircraft crashes in eastern France
Police urged people to "strictly avoid" the area around the airport in Tomblaine
- PUBLISHED: Sun 28 Jun 2026, 3:37 PM UPDATED: Sun 28 Jun 2026, 3:39 PM
- By:
- AFP
A civilian aircraft crashed on Sunday near the eastern French town of Tomblaine, authorities said, with local media reporting 11 fatalities.
Police urged people to "strictly avoid" the area around the airport in Tomblaine, while local media said that the aircraft, reportedly carrying a group of people on a skydiving trip, had crashed.