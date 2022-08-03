China vows 'punishment' as Pelosi visits Taiwan

She becomes the highest-ranking American official to visit the island in 25 years
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi vowed Wednesday to punish those who offend Beijing, state media reported, as the country seethes over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
"This is a complete farce. The United States is violating China's sovereignty under the guise of so-called 'democracy'... those who offend China will be punished," Wang said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh.
ALSO READ:
She becomes the highest-ranking American official to visit the island in 25 years
The statement came shortly after Biden announced that the United States had killed one of the world's most-wanted terrorists
He evaded capture for 21 years after the suicide airliner attacks
She is also due to visit Japan
Mordaunt joins other senior ministers who did the same, including Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi
He was one of the masterminds of the September 11 attack
London has been one of Kyiv's most vocal supporters after Russia sent troops to Ukraine
'Negotiation requires a willing partner operating in good faith,' he says