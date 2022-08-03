China vows 'punishment' as Pelosi visits Taiwan

Foreign Minister Wang Yi called the visit a 'complete farce'

File Photo

By AFP Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 11:24 AM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi vowed Wednesday to punish those who offend Beijing, state media reported, as the country seethes over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

"This is a complete farce. The United States is violating China's sovereignty under the guise of so-called 'democracy'... those who offend China will be punished," Wang said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh.

ALSO READ: