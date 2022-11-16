China urges calm after missile strikes Polish village, killing 2

US President Joe Biden said earlier that it was 'unlikely' the missile had been fired from Russia

Photo: AP

By AFP Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 1:36 PM

On Wednesday, China called for calm following a deadly missile strike on a Polish village situated near the Poland-Ukraine border.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press briefing: "Under the current situation, all relevant parties should stay calm and exercise restraint to avoid escalation of the situation."

US President Joe Biden said earlier it was "unlikely" that the missile had been fired from Russia — which has been involved in a 9-month-long conflict with Ukraine since February — while France urged "utmost caution" in identifying who was behind the blast.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali, Western leaders held an "emergency roundtable", where they advised against jumping to any conclusions about the origins of the strike.

The talks came after Poland's President Andrzej Duda said there was no clear evidence of who fired the missile that killed two people in the southeastern village of Przewodow.

