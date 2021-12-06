China threatens countermeasures if US boycotts Olympics

China warns the US that Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for political posturing and manipulation

A visitor to the Shougang Park walks past the a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. — AP

By AFP Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 9:39 PM

China said on Monday it will take “countermeasures” if the United States called for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, hours after unconfirmed reports that the Biden administration could announce such a move this week.

CNN and NBC cited unnamed sources on Sunday as saying the diplomatic boycott — meaning no US government officials would attend the Games, but athletes would still compete — could be revealed this week, after President Joe Biden said in November it was something he was “considering”.

Biden is under pressure at home to speak out on China’s alleged human rights abuses, especially in Xinjiang where the US government says repression of the Uyghur ethnic group qualifies as genocide.

In response to reports Beijing said such a move would be “pure grandstanding”.

“I want to stress that the Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for political posturing and manipulation,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing on Monday, warning the US should stop “hyping” the boycott.

“If the US is bent on having its own way, China will take resolute countermeasures,” Zhao said.

Coming just six months after the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Summer Games, the Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20 in a “closed loop” bubble because of Covid-19 restrictions.