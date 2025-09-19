Foreign investors are plotting a return to China’s stock markets in a big way three years after pulling back and terming them uninvestable‭, ‬encouraged by the tech opportunities‭ ‬on offer‭, ‬and a growing demand for diversification beyond US assets‭.‬

Progress in China’s adoption of artificial intelligence‭ (‬AI‭) ‬and its development of semiconductors and innovative drugs this year has given comfort to global investors that the Sino-US trade war and Washington’s tech export bans have not deterred innovation in the world’s second-biggest economy‭.‬

The US-China tariff truce and a domestic monetary easing environment have further boosted sentiment‭. ‬As a consequence‭, ‬the Shanghai Composite Index touched a decade high last week while Hong Kong stocks hit a four-year high‭.‬

The changing sentiment of foreign investors could potentially add fuel to the market rally‭, ‬which has so far been mainly driven‭ ‬by domestic players‭.‬

Foreign early birds are already back in China‭, ‬lured by this year’s bull run and as they seek diversification from crowded US assets‭, ‬said Brett Barna‭, ‬a former hedge fund manager who now manages two New York-based single-family offices‭.‬

“China is interesting because it’s very uncorrelated to the rest of the world‭, ‬at least the onshore A-share market‭,‬”‭ ‬Barna said‭, ‬adding he plans to set up an investment platform that would allow the US and European capital to access China’s capital markets‭.‬

Data on fund launches and flows illustrates the growing enthusiasm for a‭ $‬19‭ ‬trillion‭ (‬Dh69‭ ‬trillion‭) ‬Chinese stock market‭, ‬including Hong Kong‭.‬

August marked the biggest monthly buying of China stocks by global hedge funds in six months‭, ‬according to a report by Morgan Stanley‭, ‬which did not detail numbers‭.‬

Morningstar data showed the number of emerging market ex-China equity fund new launches slid to eight in 2025‭ ‬versus 21‭ ‬in 2024‭ ‬and 16‭ ‬in 2023‭. ‬That meant demand for emerging market investments that did not include China had cooled substantially this year‭.‬‭ ‬“A year ago‭, ‬people wanted to exclude China from indices‭. ‬Now‭, ‬China is seen as a standalone asset class‭ (‬they cannot ignore‭),‬”‭ ‬said Zheng Yucheng‭, ‬chief investment officer of the China fund unit of Allianz Global Investors‭.‬

The anecdotal evidence is also piling up‭. ‬Polar Capital‭, ‬a London-based‭ $‬20‭ ‬billion‭ (‬Dh73‭ ‬billion‭) ‬asset manager‭, ‬pivoted to a positive stance on China in late 2024‭ ‬from‭ ‬underweight and has further increased the China allocation to over 30‭ ‬per cent from the low 20‭ ‬per cent range within its emerging market portfolio this year‭, ‬said its fund manager Jerry Wu‭.‬

The firm’s annual conference in February this year attracted a full house of 55‭ ‬clients to the China session‭, ‬more than double the attendance in 2023‭, ‬he said‭.‬

Momentum‭ ‬

There is‭ ‬“a revaluation of Chinese innovative assets”‭ ‬triggered by DeepSeek’s breakthrough‭, ‬said Wu‭, ‬referring to the creator of the highly cost-efficient AI model that rivals ChatGPT‭. ‬He said momentum has picked up across the board‭, ‬from AI to biotech and robotics‭.‬

Benjamin Low‭, ‬senior investment director at investment firm Cambridge Associates‭, ‬said his team has received some 30‭ ‬client inquiries about searching for China funds this year‭, ‬in a sharp contrast to the trough in 2023‭ ‬when there were very limited queries‭ ‬about China-focused mandates‭.‬

Many non-Asia-based allocators are planning trips to China and Hong Kong later this year to explore investment opportunities‭, ‬with some for the first time since Covid‭, ‬he said‭.‬

To be sure‭, ‬some of China’s long-standing problems are persisting‭. ‬Its broad economy remains mired in weakness‭, ‬as indicated by August factory output‭, ‬retail sales data‭, ‬and some other indicators‭.‬

Foreign direct investment in the first five months of 2025‭ ‬slumped 13.2‭ ‬per cent from the year-earlier period‭, ‬forcing China to‭ ‬unveil new measures in July to reverse the decline‭.‬

The fragile economy is one of the main reasons that‭, ‬while early movers are coming in‭, ‬it has not yet translated into meaningful‭ ‬long-term capital inflows‭.‬

CLSA chief equity strategist Alexander Redman said the deflationary pressure in the economy is preventing him from overweighting‭ ‬the entire market‭. ‬And Wu of Polar Capital said the AI boom has to benefit the broader economy to sustain the rally beyond 2025‭.‬

Foreign investors are now in a‭ ‬“rerating”‭ ‬phase‭, ‬focusing on China’s long-term competitiveness‭, ‬said Cheng Yu‭, ‬a portfolio manager at the Allianz China fund unit‭.‬

“Foreign capital is standing at the door and watching‭. ‬They haven’t stepped in yet‭ ‬—‭ ‬but are at least thinking about coming back‭.‬”