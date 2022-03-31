China done with most airline crash search and rescue, working on preliminary report

Officials reported shelling around the capital Kyiv and the northern region of Chernihiv
World19 hours ago
China has completed the main search and rescue work at site of a China Eastern Airlines crash that killed 132 people last week and plans to complete a preliminary report within 30 days of the event, an aviation official said on Thursday.
A final report into the crash of the Boeing 737-800 will be completed and made public after the investigation is concluded, Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) safety head Zhu Tao told reporters.
ALSO READ:
Under international rules, a 30-day report must be lodged with U.N. aviation agency ICAO but it does not need to be public. A final report is due within a year of the crash, though sometimes it can take longer.
Officials reported shelling around the capital Kyiv and the northern region of Chernihiv
World19 hours ago
South Korea to soon launch a spy satellite into orbit aboard a solid-fuel rocket.
World20 hours ago
'Information about those injured is being clarified,' said the city mayor
World21 hours ago
Moscow had said it would scale down military operations.
World21 hours ago
This is the first of three warning levels and entails the establishment of a crisis team
World21 hours ago
El Shafee Elsheikh is accused of involvement in the murders of American journalists.
World21 hours ago
Fast-moving floodwaters burst river banks and broke over levees
World21 hours ago
There will be a debate on the no-confidence motion on March 31.
World23 hours ago