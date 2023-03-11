ChatGPT soon in your car? Automaker explores integrating OpenAI's chatbot in its vehicles

Using mail-order DNA test, a popular genealogy database and her own sleuthing skills, woman establishes her father's identity and finds state facility for disabled took no action on crime against her mentally challenged mother
General Motors Co is exploring uses for ChatGPT as part of its broader collaboration with Microsoft Corp, a company executive told Reuters on Friday.
“ChatGPT is going to be in everything,” GM Vice President Scott Miller said in an interview.
The chatbot could be used to access information on how to use vehicle features normally found in an owners manual, program functions such as a garage door code or integrate schedules from a calendar, Miller said.
The news was first reported by website Semafor, which said that the American automaker was working on a virtual personal assistant that uses AI models behind ChatGPT.
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI and said it aims to add the chatbot’s technology into all its products.
Microsoft, like other big tech companies, has been ramping up its efforts to embed more technology in vehicles, from infotainment systems to automated driving to operating systems that control battery performance and multiple other functions of a vehicle. GM in 2021 partnered with Microsoft to accelerate the commercialisation of driverless vehicles.
Shares of GM were down about two per cent on Friday amid a broader drop.
