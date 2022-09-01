Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window: Source

Islamabad High Court says the media regulatory body has exceeded its authority
Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Some Russian media outlets also reported the death of Maganov, 67, who was also Lukoil's vice president, citing unnamed sources.
No immediate comment was available from Lukoil.
ALSO READ:
Islamabad High Court says the media regulatory body has exceeded its authority
More than half of Afghanistan’s 39 million people need humanitarian help and six million people are at risk of famine
Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling the wider region around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Planning minister Ahsan Iqbal says it may take five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the nation
Finance minister says Pakistan will receive the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion
The measures include a new five-year permit
This complex has been one of the major hotspots of the six month conflict
Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal issues a decree calling on voters to elect a new 50-seat assembly on September 29