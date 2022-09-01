Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window: Source

The firm, which is Russia's second-largest oil producer, did not offer any immediate comment

By Reuters Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 1:15 PM

Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Some Russian media outlets also reported the death of Maganov, 67, who was also Lukoil's vice president, citing unnamed sources.

No immediate comment was available from Lukoil.

