10 injured, including 3 children, as car crashes into crowd in Australia

New South Wales said two people were in a critical condition — a five-year-old girl and 67-year-old man

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 3 Oct 2026, 7:46 AM
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A car crashed into a crowd of rugby league supporters in the eastern Australian city of Newcastle on Saturday, injuring ten people including three children, local officials said.

The crowd had gathered to farewell local rugby league side the Newcastle Knights ahead of their grand final match against the Sydney Roosters on Sunday. Newcastle Mayor Gavin Morris said the driver, an 18-year-old rugby fan, had lost control of his vehicle, adding that he had been taken into custody. "He was revving the car, he was excited, he was a supporter, he was there for the joy of the moment," Morris told national broadcaster ABC. "Somehow he lost control of the car... and he's gone into the crowd."

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New South Wales said two people were in a critical condition — a five-year-old girl and 67-year-old man. Two other young children were hurt, police said. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said "my thoughts are with everyone injured or involved in the horrible incident this morning in Newcastle". "Rugby league brings people together, and this should have been a weekend of excitement and pride for Newcastle fans," he wrote in a post on X.

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