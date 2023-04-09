Canadian trade minister condemns hate crime at mosque

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, 60 per cent of human infectious diseases are zoonotic
Canada's Trade Minister Mary Ng condemned on Saturday a hate crime at mosque saying the incident, which an Islamic society said had apparently involved an attempt to tear a copy of the holy Quran, had no place in Canadian society.
The Islamic Society of Markham (ISM) said in a statement an individual had come into the mosque in Markham, 30 km north of Toronto, on Thursday and apparently torn a copy of the holy Quran, ranted at worshippers, and then tried to ram them with his vehicle.
"Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham," Ng said in a post on Twitter.
She did not give details of the incident but said: "This violence and Islamophobia has no place in our communities."
The incident comes during the holy month of Ramadan, when worshippers throng to mosques. Thousands of people attend the mosque at Markham, the society said.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a post on Twitter it was "greatly distressed" by the incident.
ALSO READ:
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, 60 per cent of human infectious diseases are zoonotic
It disappeared from radar only 10 minutes after departing from a base on Miyako Island and is believed to have crashed into the water
Also shared: Crashes and road-rage incidents, one such video in 2021 showed a Tesla driving at high speed in a residential area hitting a child riding a bike
A number of images of former US president have been doing the rounds on social media
More than three years after Covid-19 first surfaced, heated debate still rages around the origins of the pandemic
US backing for Ukraine's Maidan protestors and coup in Kyiv led to taking relations to an all-time low, says Russian president
Ruling came in a summary case brought by airlines and civil aviation organisations led by Dutch carrier KLM that sought to halt the planned cuts
Representative Dave Dobos steps down after MIT confirms to news outlet in state that he attended the prestigious university in the 1970s and 1980 but did not receive a degree