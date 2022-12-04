Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur passes away at 21

The news of her "sudden and unexpected demise" was confirmed by her parents via her Instagram handle.

By ANI Published: Sun 4 Dec 2022, 3:59 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Dec 2022, 4:22 PM

Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur passed away at the age of 21 on November 24.

The news of her "sudden and unexpected demise" was confirmed by her parents via her Instagram handle.

In the heartfelt post, her parents wrote, "It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022, in the early morning hours. Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey."

Thakur was well known for supporting body positivity and had over 930k followers on TikTok. She regularly posted dance videos to social media. She lived in Brampton, Ontario in Canada.

Thakur frequently discussed the importance of having diverse body types reflected in the media as well as the importance of accepting one's body type. Thakur has a devoted following of followers who looked up to her for her dancing prowess and her compassionate ideas on upholding body positivity. Many of her followers posted condolences on social media for the influencer.

A Twitter user wrote, "Rest in peace Megha Thakur, you powerful and amazing soul".

Another user commented, " I can't believe Megha Thakur passed away, bro I am in denial right now!"

"Rest in peace megha thakur, you powerful and amazing soul," a fan wrote in a tweet.

According to sources, at the age of just one, Megha Thakur's parents moved to Canada. In 2019, she enrolled at Western University after graduating from Mayfield Secondary School. Soon after enrolling in the college, she debuted on TikTok.

Thakur's funeral was held on November 29.