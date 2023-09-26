Canada updates travel advisory for India, asks citizens to 'stay vigilant'

Drugs recovered at the crime scene could have killed 500,000 people, New York Police Department said
Canada has updated travel advisory for its citizens in India asking them to "stay vigilant and exercise caution" in the context of recent developments as there are calls for protests and some "negative sentiment" towards Canada on social media.
Tensions flared between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, on Canadian soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.
India rejected the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.
"In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution," the Canadian government said in an update on Sunday.
This comes after New Delhi issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students living in Canada and halted visa services late last week.
