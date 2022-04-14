Canada to provide Ukraine with $398 million loan amid Russian military operation

'The term of the loan amounts to 10 years'

Reuters file

By ANI Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 8:26 AM

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry said it had signed a $398 million loan agreement with the Canadian government amid the Russian military operation.

“Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has signed a loan agreement with the Canadian government on providing Ukraine with a loan of 500 million Canadian dollars [$398 million] on favourable terms. The term of the loan amounts to 10 years,” the ministry said in a statement on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

ALSO READ:

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.