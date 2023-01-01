UAE

Canada to impose mandatory Covid tests for travellers from China

The requirement applies to all travellers two years of age and older arriving on flights from China, Hong Kong or Macao

Passengers go through immigration at the international airport in Hong Kong. — AFP
By AFP

Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 2:33 AM

Canada on Saturday said it will require travellers on Canadian-bound flights departing China to test negative for Covid-19.

The requirements, which take effect at 12:01am ET on Thursday, apply to all travellers two years of age and older arriving on flights in Canada originating from the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macao.

Travellers will be required to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result, taken no more than two days before departure, to the airline prior to boarding.

The temporary measure will be in place for 30 days and be reassessed as more data becomes available, the Canadian government said.

South Korea, Spain and France on Friday joined a growing list of countries, including the United States and India, that have imposed Covid tests for travellers from China.


