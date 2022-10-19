Canada imposes new sanctions over rights violations in Iran

The Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen and MD in the firm’s Private Client Services practice talks about a raft of issues, including the future of tax and consulting
Canada imposed sanctions on six individuals and four entities on Wednesday that it said were among the worst offenders that have participated in or enabled "gross human rights violations" in Iran.
"Canada will continue to support them by using all tools at our disposal to respond to the Iranian regime's violations of human rights and its threats to regional peace and security," Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.
The sanctions list includes Mohammad Karami of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, a hardline watchdog body called the Guardian Council and the Assembly of Experts.
The Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen and MD in the firm’s Private Client Services practice talks about a raft of issues, including the future of tax and consulting
Instagram story prompted strong reactions from Jewish groups, Israeli Ambassador Ziv Nevo Kulman
The 'direct action' protest was held by the same group that threw soup on a Van Gogh painting a few days ago
Strikes came soon aafter gunmen from a former Soviet republic fired at a Russian military firing range
Truss is set to sit down on Sunday with new finance minister Jeremy Hunt, who said she and Kwarteng had erred in trying to cut taxes for highest earners
Barnardo’s will receive the professionally cleaned Paddingtons and other teddy bears in the coming weeks
The billionaire had earlier claimed that SpaceX could not fund the service indefinitely
In the 2022 report, India ranked 107 out of 121 countries with its child-wasting rate at 19.3 per cent