Canada: Hurricane Larry wipes out power, trees in Newfoundland
The city’s streets were lined with fallen branches Saturday morning, and trees were uprooted and overturned on many lawns.
People in the Canadian Atlantic coast province of Newfoundland woke up Saturday to streets littered with branches and debris, torn and tossed around by the ferocious winds of Hurricane Larry.
Larry made landfall as a Category 1 storm just after midnight Friday along the southern coast of the island, bringing sheets of rain and sustained winds of 130 km/h (80 miles) across the Avalon Peninsula, which includes the provincial capital of St. John’s.
The city’s streets were lined with fallen branches Saturday morning, and trees were uprooted and overturned on many lawns.
A small crowd gathered around Mary Queen of Peace elementary school Saturday, shaking their heads slowly as fragments of the school’s shredded roof whipped around in the remaining winds. A large part of the roof was blown clear off the building and lay in a heap of siding and nail-riddled boards on the ground some distance away.
As of 10 am, nearly 30,000 people in the St. John’s region were still without power, Newfoundland Power’s website said. But the lights and coffee makers were on at a Tim Horton’s near the Rooms provincial art gallery, and the lineup to get a morning coffee snaked through the restaurant and out the door.
Brandon Snook was outside the coffee shop with his infant son, Myles, as his wife grabbed a few cups inside. They didn’t have any power to make their own, he said.
Myles slept through the entire night, Snook said, clearly impressed. “My sister, her little little one lost her play house,” he said. “It got smashed up against the house in about two million pieces.”
His own house made it through OK, he said — just a bit of siding peeled loose.
An empty building nearby in the Rawlins Cross intersection wasn’t so lucky; several of its traffic-facing windows were shattered in their frames, leaving the inside of the building completely exposed.
Up the street, parts of the green iron fencing surrounding the Basilica Cathedral had fallen down and several of the massive structures windows were missing.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary urged pedestrians and drivers across the peninsula to stay home as officers swept the area to report fallen trees and power lines.
Newfoundland Power, meanwhile, assured those in the dark that crews had been out since daybreak to work on the power lines.
-
Americas
US honours 9/11 dead on 20th anniversary of...
In a video posted on the eve of the anniversary, Biden urged... READ MORE
-
Technology
Google’s Material You design rolling out to ...
The new look will include changes to navigation bars and improved... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Lack of rapid PCR test facilities delays...
Some of them have resorted to third-country quarantine to fly back to ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India cuts import taxes on vegetable oils to calm ...
The reduction in taxes could bring down prices of the edible oils in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Lack of rapid PCR test facilities delays...
Some of them have resorted to third-country quarantine to fly back to ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai think tank to represent Arab world through...
Fiker Institute rolls out six research programmes, divided into both... READ MORE
-
News
Covid in UAE: Public transport remains preferred...
Dubai saw its highest daily public transport ridership since the... READ MORE
-
Government
Photos: Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of...
The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that can... READ MORE
News
UAE: Leave early, send children in school buses, experts suggest
10 September 2021
News
Dubai: Worker electrocuted to death while drinking from faulty cooler
10 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
News
Flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi to open on Sept 12, says Etihad
10 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
News
Dubai eyes the future with self-driving cabs