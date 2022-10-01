Burkina Faso army captain announces overthrow of military government

Average fatality rate this year has tripled compared with five-year average
Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and suspended the constitution and transitional charter, he said in a statement read on national television on Friday evening.
Traore said a group of officers had decided to remove Damiba due to his inability to deal with a worsening Islamist insurgency. He announced that borders were closed indefinitely and that all political and civil society activities were suspended.
It is the second takeover in eight months for the West African state. Damiba took power in a coup in January that ousted former President Roch Kabore, also due in part to frustration over the worsening insecurity.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has explicitly said the threat of nuclear retaliation would apply to any attacks on the areas they plan to annex
These come just days after voters supposedly approved Moscow-managed annexation referenda that Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced
A separate memorial 5-pound coin remembering the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II will be released on Monday
Flooding had cut the 84-year-old woman off from the rest of her community; she couldn't escape on her own because she needed a walker to get around
The meeting is ahead of another discussion on the mysterious leaks discovered in the Nord Stream gas pipeline, off the coasts of Sweden and Denmark
Audience habits changing, more people accessing news online, says broadcaster
The Finnish government justified its decision saying the continued arrivals of visitors from Russia was endangering the country’s international relations