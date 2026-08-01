Broad Peak expedition team killed in Pakistan avalanche, Purja’s foundation confirms

All ten members of the expedition at Pakistan's Broad Peak have not survived the deadly avalanche, according to Nimsdai Foundation, a charity foundation associated with Nirmal Purja.

Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja — also known for his appearance on Netflix's 14 Peaks documentary — was among ten mountaineers caught in the deadly avalanche. The expedition comprised 10 people — including Purja, five Nepalis, a Pakistani, an Omani, an American, and a climber from China — two bodies were found yesterday.

In a statement on their Instagram page, the foundation said, "Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja, tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive."

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Nirmal Purja — better known as Nims Dai — rewrote mountaineering history in 2019 by summiting all 14 of the world's peaks above 8,000 metres in barely six months, smashing a record that had previously taken climbers years to achieve. He went on to lead the first team ever to reach K2's summit in winter, the second-tallest mountain on Earth, a feat widely regarded as one of the sport's most prized milestones.

The search and rescue operation was being led by renowned Nepali mountaineer Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, one of the most experienced and respected expedition leaders on K2, the "Savage Mountain," alongside the Pakistan Alpine Club.

The avalanche struck while the mountaineers were on a mission to summit Broad Peak (8,047 metres, 26,400 feet) on Thursday while the team were ascending at an altitude of around 6,600 metres, according to regional authorities.

The team were last in contact on Thursday morning, the official statement said, with reports emerging that evening of the powerful avalanche.

"Data from their tracking devices indicates that they were thrown hundreds of metres down the mountainside," Naila Kiani, from Pakistan's Alpine Club, told Le Monde newspaper.

Today, we mourn not only Nims, but every life lost in this tragedy including his trusted climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa. Our deepest thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with their families, friends and loved ones.

No words can ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, and we ask that everyone respects their privacy as they grieve.

The world has lost one of mountaineering's greatest climbers; a leader who inspired millions through his courage, humility and unwavering belief that human potential is far greater than we often imagine. More than his extraordinary achievements, he wanted to show the world what was possible when you dared to dream bigger, believed in yourself and refused to accept limitations. Through his actions, he inspired millions of people to believe that they, too, could achieve more than they ever thought possible.

His vision, leadership and determination built Elite Exped, Nimsdai Foundation, Skydive Nimsdai and Nimsdai Store into what they are today. His legacy will live on in the countless lives he changed and the people he inspired to climb their own mountains.

We also extend our sincere gratitude to the search and rescue teams and everyone who supported the response under incredibly difficult circumstances.

Out of respect for all the families involved, we will not be making any further comment beyond information confirmed by the relevant authorities.

Nims, and to all those who lost their lives. You will never be forgotten; your spirit, your purpose and your legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

(With inputs from AFP)