British-Pakistani girl earns top grade in 34 subjects in UK exam, sets record

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 4:08 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 4:15 PM

A British-Pakistani teenage girl, Mahnoor Cheema, has set a record by scoring the top grade in 34 subjects in the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exams in the UK, according to her social media profile. Former Pakistan Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif met the 16-year-old and congratulated her on the achievement. She has also been felicitated by the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Shehbaz Sharif has shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), where he and Nawaz Sharif are seen felicitating Mahnoor Cheema. The girl has received a MacBook as a gift from the politicians.

“It is always very uplifting to meet bright young minds like Mahnoor Cheema. By securing A* in a wide range of subjects from Maths and Astronomy to French and Latin, Mahnoor has not only made all of us proud but has also set a great example for our children,” Shehbaz Sharif wrote.

“During the past one decade, I have come across a number of brilliant and resilient students—from Inam Ullah—Danish School—to Malala, who are the source of great inspiration for students from different backgrounds. These exceptional success stories will definitely inspire more Pakistanis to shine and achieve their dreams,” he added.

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, too, praised Mahnoor Cheema for her “excellent results”.

“Congratulations on your excellent results. Your dedication, hard-work and intelligence are truly unmatched. I know you will continue to excel in your academics and all aspects of life,” Yousafzai said.

The Pakistan High Commission in London called Mahnoor Cheema an "inspiration for young girls globally" — and she thanked them for honouring her achievement.

Mahnoor Cheema, along with parents and siblings, met Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif at Stanhope House in London. Elated to meet the two former prime ministers of Pakistan, Cheema said, “I am proud to have received this gift from and very kind words from the two people (Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif) who have pulled Pakistan out of the economic despair and brought so much progress to our nation”, according to Geo news.

She called them “inspirational leaders” and thanked them for taking the time out to meet her personally.

The General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) is an educational qualification that is highly valued in the UK. It is offered in a range of subjects and the grades awarded range from A* to G, with A* being the highest.

