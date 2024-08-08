E-Paper

British Airways to halt flights to Beijing from October 26

The carrier, owned by IAG, says it will continue flying daily to Shanghai and Hong Kong

By Reuters

A British Airways Embraer ERJ-190SR prepares to take off from London City Airport on April 11, 2024. — Reuters file
Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 4:56 PM

Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 4:57 PM

British Airways is halting flights to Beijing from October 26 until November 2025, it said on Thursday without elaborating on the reason.

The carrier, owned by IAG, said it would continue flying daily to Shanghai and Hong Kong.


European and British carriers are unable to fly over Russian airspace, which means flying to Asia takes a few hours longer than it used to. That makes it more expensive and less appealing to customers.

Groups such as Lufthansa have said competition from Chinese carriers, which are allowed to fly over Russian airspace, has cut into their earnings, with Lufthansa's yields falling on routes on which it competes with the carriers.



