British Airways to cancel hundreds of winter flights on Rolls-Royce parts delays: Report

The company is also suspending one flight a day between London Heathrow and Doha

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 9:16 PM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 9:20 PM

Photo: Reuters file

British Airways is canceling hundreds of long-haul flights this winter due to aircraft shortages linked to delays in delivery of engines and parts from Rolls-Royce, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The airline pointed to issues with the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines fitted to its 787 aircraft as the reason for the cancellations, the report said.


British Airways and Rolls-Royce did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The company has postponed the start of a new route from Heathrow to Kuala Lumpur and is suspending one flight a day between London Gatwick and New York and between London Heathrow and Doha, the report said.

