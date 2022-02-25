Britain’s spy chief claims intelligence win on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years.
World23 hours ago
Spies in the United States and Britain scored an intelligence victory by uncovering Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, Britain’s foreign spy chief has claimed.
Kremlin chief Putin used an early morning address to the nation on Feb. 24 to order “a special military operation” against Ukraine, just three days after recognising two Russian-backed rebel regions of Ukraine.
For months, US and British ministers and Western security sources had warned that Russia could invade Ukraine. They stepped up warnings that an invasion was imminent in the weeks and days ahead of Putin’s declaration.
Ahead of the Russian invasion, Moscow repeatedly dismissed those claims as anti-Russian hysteria or disinformation designed to tempt Putin into a war.
“US and UK intelligence communities uncovered Putin’s plans for Ukraine,” Richard Moore, the chief of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, said on Twitter.
“We exposed his attempts to engineer ‘false flag’, fake attacks to justify his invasion,” Moore said. “This attack was long planned, unprovoked, cruel aggression.”
ALSO READ:
The apparent prescience of British and American spies on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine contrasts sharply with the faulty intelligence which was used to justify the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.
Before that war, President George W. Bush said that intelligence gathered by the United States and others left no doubt that Iraq was concealing what he intimated were weapons of mass destruction. No such weapons were found.
This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years.
World23 hours ago
Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv gradually deteriorated in the three decades following Ukrainian independence in 1991.
World23 hours ago
The flight was on its way to bring back hundreds of Indians, mainly students who were stranded in Ukraine
World23 hours ago
Ukrainian expats fear for their loves ones as Russia launches full scale invasion
World1 day ago
This reportedly happened while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels
World1 day ago
'If we don’t stand up to it now, we will pay an even higher price'
World1 day ago
Lukashenko said Putin had informed him about the “development” of the situation in a phone call
World1 day ago
Zelensky urges world leaders to provide large-scale defence assistance
World1 day ago