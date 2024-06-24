Britain's Princess Anne in hospital with minor injuries

Britain's Princess Anne (left) during the Royal procession at Royal Ascot in Britain last week. Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 3:46 PM

Britain's Princess Anne, 73, suffered minor injuries and concussion following an incident on Sunday and is in hospital as a precaution, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, adding that she was expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The king has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery," the palace statement said.