Britain ups Gaza aid ahead of donor conference

Delegates attend a humanitarian conference for Gaza in Cairo on Monday, amid the continuing war between Israel and Hamas. — AFP

Britain will provide an additional 19 million pounds ($24 million) in humanitarian aid to Gaza, the international development minister said on Monday, calling for Israel to give greater access ahead of a key conference on the conflict.

"Gazans are in desperate need of food, and shelter with the onset of winter," the minister, Anneliese Dodds, said in a statement as she headed for a three-day visit to the region, including an international conference in Cairo on Monday on the Gaza Strip's aid needs.

"The Cairo conference will be an opportunity to get leading voices in one room and put forward real-world solutions to the humanitarian crisis," she added.

"Israel must immediately act to ensure unimpeded aid access to Gaza."

Aid organisations accuse Israel of preventing trucks from entering Gaza in large enough numbers to alleviate a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn territory.

The new UK funding will be split into 12 million pounds for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the World Food Programme (WFP), and seven million pounds for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), the statement said.