Britain to re-introduce tax-free shopping for overseas visitors

Economists expecting a third straight three-quarter point rate hike
Britain will bring back sales tax free shopping for overseas visitors to boost the country's flagging retail sector, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday.
"Britain welcomes millions of tourists every year, and I want our high streets and airports, our ports and our shopping centres, to feel the economic benefit. So we have decided to introduce VAT-free shopping for overseas visitors," he told parliament during the presentation of a mini-budget.
A previous tax-free shopping was abolished at the end of 2020. Kwarteng said the government would replace the previous paper-based system with a digital one. "And this will be in place as soon as possible."
Linda Ellett, KPMG's UK head of consumer markets, retail and leisure, said the move would increase the UK's competitiveness when it comes to attracting international visitors.
"This is all the more key as we look to find ways to create economic growth, return international tourism to pre-pandemic volumes, and withstand rising inflation on the high street," she said. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle)
Economists expecting a third straight three-quarter point rate hike
More than seven million people have been displaced, many living with little access to clean drinking water or washing facilities
Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, which is the country's most popular website for purchasing flights
Putin's recent decree, televised address significantly escalated what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine
All countries should follow the principle that one cannot conquer its neighbour's territory by force: American national security adviser Jake Sullivan
These obstacles are impacting mental health, with young people citing financial difficulties as their primary source of stress
70% of young respondents in the GCC and 60% in North Africa say Sharia Islamic principles should be the basis of their legal systems
His address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold referendums