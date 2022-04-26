Britain says Russia tries to encircle Ukraine positions in east

There has been a surge in cross-border attacks in recent weeks with a number of Pakistani soldiers getting killed
World19 hours ago
Russia is probably attempting to encircle heavily fortified Ukrainian positions in the country’s east, the British military said in an update on Tuesday.
Reports say the city of Kreminna has fallen, with heavy fighting in the south of the city of Izium, as Russian forces try to advance towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Britain’s defence ministry said on Twitter.
“Ukrainian forces have been preparing defences in Zaporizhzhia in preparation for a potential Russian attack from the south,” it added in the regular bulletin.
ALSO READ:
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
There has been a surge in cross-border attacks in recent weeks with a number of Pakistani soldiers getting killed
World19 hours ago
Police said the victims and the suspect all knew one another
World20 hours ago
The country has 86,510 centenarians, and nine out of every 10 were women
World20 hours ago
State Department declines to discuss in detail their travel or security arrangements
World1 day ago
President Zelensky met US officials on Sunday as Mariupol’s defences were 'already on the brink of collapse'
World1 day ago
'I wish Emmanuel Macron new successes for the benefit of the French people'
World1 day ago
Bryansk is located about 380km southwest of Moscow
World1 day ago
Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob's comments come after the Taliban administration blamed Pakistan for airstrikes that killed dozens
World1 day ago