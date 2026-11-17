The British government announced on Tuesday it would impose sanctions on eight Israeli construction companies involved in building settlements in the occupied West Bank and an activist group that prevents the delivery of aid to Gaza.

Britain announced asset freezes and director disqualifications on the eight companies including Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Hemdat Shomron Ltd and S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd, which construct and develop homes in the West Bank.

The government announced the sanctions package shortly before the final deadlines for the E1 tender, a settlement project which would bisect the Israeli-occupied West Bank and cut it off from East Jerusalem, fragmenting the land Palestinians hope will form the heart of a state.

"Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government's approach," the British foreign secretary, Ed Miliband, said in a statement. "That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution."

The government also imposed sanctions on Tzav 9, a group which it said had regularly blocked humanitarian aid trucks delivering food, water and fuel to the Gaza Strip.

Britain's relationship with Israel has deteriorated significantly over the past three years because of disagreements about over the way that Israel has conducted its war against Hamas and the Israeli government's plans to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Israel in September threatened to close the British Consulate building in East Jerusalem in response to London’s decision to impose trade sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

British and Israeli diplomats last month reached a last-minute agreement to avoid the closure of the consulate.