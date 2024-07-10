Britain likely to lose nearly one in six millionaires by 2028, report says

A drone view of London's skyline after daybreak in London, Britain, on July 7, 2023. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 5:48 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 5:50 PM

Britain is likely to lose nearly one in six of its US dollar millionaires by 2028, but their number is set to grow in other countries including the United States and surge in Taiwan, according to a report published on Wednesday.

The UBS Global Wealth Report for 2024 forecast the number of dollar millionaires in Britain would fall by 17 per cent to 2,542,464 in 2028 from 3,061,553 last year. It also forecast a four per cent fall in the Netherlands, to 1,179,328 from 1,231,625.

Paul Donovan, chief economist of UBS Global Wealth Management, said the shift away from Britain partly reflected the fact that, with the third highest number of millionaires, its figure was currently "disproportionately high".

"You have obviously seen in the UK over the last few years, as you have seen in other countries, implications arising from sanctions against Russia," he told a press conference.

Donovan said Britain's decision to scrap its "non-dom" status — which lets wealthy, often foreign residents avoid tax on overseas income — had also had a "small effect".

"The non-indigenous millionaire population, the global population, which is constantly shifting, will be looking for low tax locations all of the time," he said, adding this was "not a function of UK policies per se" but reflected the "pull factors" of other countries, pointing to Dubai and Singapore.

British real estate group Winkworth said separately on Wednesday that demand for high-end properties had been dented by tax policies targeting wealthy individuals and a proposal by the new Labour government to tax private schools.

The UBS report forecast the total of dollar millionaires in the United States would rise by 16 per cent by 2028, in Germany by 14 per cent, in France also by 16 per cent, in Japan by 28 per cent, in Spain by 12 per cent and in Italy by nine per cent.

Global wealth rises UBS said that for its report "wealth" is defined as the value of financial assets plus real assets owned by households, minus their debts. The report is based on 56 markets accounting for around 92.2 per cent of global wealth, the Swiss bank said. Overall, in dollar terms, global wealth grew by 4.2 per cent in 2023 after a decline of three per cent in 2022, the study said. The number of adults worth over $1 million will have risen in 52 of the 56 markets by 2028, the report forecast. The strongest growth in millionaires — of 47 per cent — was expected to be in Taiwan, driven by the country's microchip industry. UBS said that over the 15 years it has published its report the Asia-Pacific region has posted the biggest growth in wealth, up almost 177 per cent, followed by the Americas at nearly 146 per cent, while Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) was up just 44 per cent.

Asia-Pacific had, however, also seen the sharpest increase in debt, the report said. Total debt in the region was up by over 192 per cent since 2008, more than 20 times the growth in EMEA and almost four times the rise for the Americas.