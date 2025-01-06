Britain faces snow and flooding as travel disrupted

People shield from the rain near the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, on January 6, 2025. — Reuters

Britain was bracing for more snow, rain and flooding on Monday as severe weather disrupted road and rail travel and forced airports in northern England to temporarily close their runways, delaying dozens of flights.

The Met Office had warnings in place for snow, ice and rain across much of the UK, while the Environment Agency said flooding was expected at over 150 locations due to rain and melting snow.

Flooding or heavy rain had delayed or cancelled dozens of trains, Britain's National Rail said.

Some major roads in northern and central England were also closed due to snow or flooding, National Highways said. Early on Monday, Manchester Airport temporarily closed its runways due to heavy snow, following a similar move by Liverpool Airport on Sunday. "Some departures and arrivals may still experience delays," Manchester Airport said once the runways were reopened.

The Met Office said parts of the UK had faced their coldest night of the winter so far, with temperatures in parts of Scotland falling as low as minus 13.3 degrees Celsius.