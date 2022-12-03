Brazil football legend Pele moved to palliative care in hospital

On that first day they met, Bavishi had been trying to perfect a rose flavour but couldn’t quite nail it. Bauer gave her advice on how to use essential oils to enhance the flavour
Soccer legend Pele has been moved to palliative care in a hospital, a Brazilian news outlet reported on Saturday morning.
Pele, 82, is "no longer responding to chemotherapy" and is being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breath, Folha de S.Paulo reported. He was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein to re-evaluate his treatment for colon cancer on Tuesday and was later diagnosed with a respiratory infection.
"The medical staff diagnosed a respiratory infection, which has been treated with antibiotics. His response has been good and the patient, who is in the regular room, is stable with better healthy condition," the hospital said in a statement.
"The former player still be hospitalised in the next days to maintain the treatment."
Pele took to social media on Thursday night to thank his supporters for their well wishes during his fight against cancer. He had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021.
"Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit," Pele wrote on Instagram with a photo of a "get well soon" message displayed on buildings at the World Cup in Qatar.
"It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!"
A three-time World Cup winner with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele is the team's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
On that first day they met, Bavishi had been trying to perfect a rose flavour but couldn’t quite nail it. Bauer gave her advice on how to use essential oils to enhance the flavour
Even if you still love printed books, the digital option lets you put an entire library in your bag, just in time for holiday travel and vacation
Finance ministry says the government has shared fiscal data, including for floods and related expenditures, with the IMF
He had appointed himself minister for finance, home affairs, treasury, resources, agriculture and environment, without telling the public or existing ministers
Imran Khan says shocked over Azam Khan Swati’s arrest, asks Pakistanis to raise their voices against 'state fascism'
The world of embalming increasingly loses its sway over everything after life
Rajwinder Singh was arrested three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar reward
While pythons are not venomous, Beau is being treated to prevent the bite from becoming infected