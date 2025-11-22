  • search in Khaleej Times
Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro now jailed, lawyer confirms

Bolsonaro moves from house arrest to police detention, announced today

Published: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 3:42 PM

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro, who has been under house arrest since August, was transferred to detention on Saturday, his lawyer said.

"He has been imprisoned, but I don't know why," Celso Vilardi, one of his lawyers, told AFP.

The 70-year-old Bolsonaro's legal team had previously argued that he should serve his 27-year sentence for a botched coup bid in 2022 at home, arguing imprisonment would pose a risk to his health.