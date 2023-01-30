Boy playing hide-and-seek found in different country after nearly a week

Around 10 of Sudani's associates at the scene were killed, but there were no American casualties, the officials said
A 15-year-old boy who was playing hide-and-seek in Bangladesh was discovered in Malaysia, a few days later.
The boy, named Fahim, was said to have wandered into a shipping container while playing with friends at Chittagong Port.
Media reports say that the boy accidentally fell asleep in the container, which was then loaded onto a ship.
Authorities in Malaysia confirmed to media that Fahim was found six days later, dehydrated and starved.
He was taken for medical check ups as he had a fever when he was discovered. He was initially suspected to be a victim of human trafficking.
ALSO READ:
Around 10 of Sudani's associates at the scene were killed, but there were no American casualties, the officials said
The two leaders agreed to increase Indian investments which currently stand at 'over $3.15 billion'
Space rock to burn up in atmosphere with bigger pieces to fall as meteorites, say scientists
The "planet within the planet" can spin independently because it floats in liquid metal
Younger brother of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal accused of syphoning off nearly $12 million from company
Tourists flock to visit retired nuclear shelter for Canadian leaders
His Twitter account was reinstated in November by new owner Elon Musk, though the former US president has yet to post there
Quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers