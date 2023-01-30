Boy playing hide-and-seek found in different country after nearly a week

He was found starving and dehydrated, almost a week after he went missing

By Web Desk Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 10:22 AM

A 15-year-old boy who was playing hide-and-seek in Bangladesh was discovered in Malaysia, a few days later.

The boy, named Fahim, was said to have wandered into a shipping container while playing with friends at Chittagong Port.

Media reports say that the boy accidentally fell asleep in the container, which was then loaded onto a ship.

Authorities in Malaysia confirmed to media that Fahim was found six days later, dehydrated and starved.

He was taken for medical check ups as he had a fever when he was discovered. He was initially suspected to be a victim of human trafficking.

