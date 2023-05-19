Bomb alert at Cannes festival? Police issue update on suspicious package found on site

Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner while Shivakumar has dug his heels for the top post claiming that the assembly elections were won under his presidentship
A brief moment of drama broke out on a rain-drenched day at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday as police investigated a suspicious package found on site.
Some of those attending the festival took to Twitter to share what was happening. A tweep that goes by the handle @Sal_Franco wrote in Spanish: "Bomb alert at the Cannes Film Festival. Although we have not been evicted from the Palais, the police have closed the main entrances while they check the surroundings of the building."
The package turned out to be a "bag forgotten by a tourist", said police official Philippe Loos, after the authorities cordoned off a wide area around the main screening venue of the world's leading film festival.
Around a thousand police and security guards are in place for the festival which has been held under a heightened security alert ever since a wave of terror attacks in France in the 2010s.
The relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions, says spokesperson
By 2027, there's a 66 per cent chance that temperatures around the world will hit the limit
Top party leaders tight-lipped on who is the probable choice for the chief minister's post and by when the decision will be taken
Inger Andersen: If we follow this roadmap, including in negotiations on the plastic pollution deal, we can deliver major economic, social and environmental wins
In a tweet late on Monday, the billionaire said that the notion that he would listen to financial advice from 'that cretin' was absurd
The Canadian artist born to Ethiopian parents rose to fame on a brand of dark R&B, after gaining a strong following on YouTube more than a decade ago
Teenager sustained injuries to her stomach, arm, finger, and knee and had to get 19 stitches