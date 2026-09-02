Bobby pin on your forehead? Here's the science behind TikTok’s viral trend

TikTok users have found their latest experiment, and this time all it takes is a bobby pin and a forehead.

Videos showing people placing a bobby pin in the centre of their forehead and watching it stay in place have spread across social media, leaving many surprised when the simple trick actually works.

The trend began gaining attention in late August, with users testing whether the metal hairpin would stick to the area between their eyebrows. Some videos linked the result to the idea of a "third eye", while others questioned whether there was something magnetic about that part of the forehead.

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As more people tried it, the experiment went beyond bobby pins, with some social media users testing paperclips and even forks.

Here's one of the viral videos

Why does it stick?

The explanation, however, appears to be much simpler.

Dr Sara Webb, an astrophysicist and Associate Dean at Swinburne University in Australia, told news.com.au that the effect is caused by surface tension from the natural oils on the skin.

The forehead works particularly well because it provides a relatively large surface area and is often oily with sebum, a substance naturally produced by the skin.

Placement also makes a difference. Webb explained that a bobby pin is more likely to stay in the centre of the forehead because it can lie flatter there than on the curved areas around the temples.

So, despite theories circulating online, the trick does not appear to have anything to do with magnetism or a "third eye".

Is the trend safe to try?

For most people, briefly placing a bobby pin against the forehead may seem like a harmless experiment, but those with metal allergies should be more careful.

The American Academy of Dermatology says nickel is one of the most common causes of allergic contact dermatitis, a skin reaction caused by contact with an allergen. Symptoms can include an itchy rash or irritation, and nickel can be found in a range of everyday metal objects.

Research has also identified nickel as a metal commonly used in hair accessories, including hairpins, although the exact metal composition can vary between products.

Anyone who experiences itching, redness or irritation after trying the trend should remove the pin and avoid further contact with the object.

Beyond the experiment itself, Webb said the trend also highlights how quickly unusual explanations can spread online, encouraging users to seek expert information before believing claims shared on social media.