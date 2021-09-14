Blinken to meet envoys of UAE, Israel for Abraham Accords anniversary

The officials are expected to discuss ways of deepening ties to build a more prosperous region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will virtually meet the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Israel on Friday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the historic Abraham Accords.

Blinken and the envoys are expected to "discuss ways to further deepen ties and build a more prosperous region,” a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The meeting — and the use of the term “Abraham Accords” — marks a full embrace by President Joe Biden’s administration over what his predecessor Donald Trump’s team considered a signature foreign policy success.

The UAE — which was followed quickly by Bahrain and Morocco — became the first Arab state in decades to normalise relations with Israel, which earlier reached peace treaties with Egypt and Jordan.

Notably absent from Friday’s commemoration is Sudan, whose new civilian-backed government — desperate for US support — promised Trump to move forward with Israel but has since been hesitant in the face of public opposition.