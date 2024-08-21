Blinken leaves Mideast with Gaza truce still out of reach

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves ahead of his departure in Doha, Qatar, on August 20, 2024. — Reuters file

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken headed home on Wednesday after failing to secure a Gaza ceasefire, warning both Israel and Hamas his plan may be the last chance to avert a broader war.

The US secretary of state appealed to Hamas to urgently accept a US-backed truce proposal, while also entering into a public spat with Israel over its future presence in the Gaza Strip.

"Time is of the essence," Blinken said after stops in key Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt as well as Israel on his ninth tour of the region aiming to halt the more than 10-month war.

"With every passing day, more bad things can happen to more good people who don't deserve it," he said before flying out of Doha.

"This needs to get done, and it needs to get done in the days ahead, and we will do everything possible to get it across the finish line," he said of the truce proposal.

The United States has presented ideas to bridge gaps and, through Qatar and Egypt, pressed Hamas to return to talks this week in Cairo.

But a day after Blinken said US ally Israel was on board, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted by Israeli media as disagreeing on a key sticking point.

Netanyahu insisted Israel maintain control of the Philadelphi Corridor, the border between Gaza and Egypt that Israeli forces seized from Hamas, whom Israel says relies on secret tunnels to bring in weapons.

Blinken said Israel had already agreed on the "schedule and location" of troop withdrawals from Gaza.

Since the conflict began, it was made "very clear that the United States does not accept any long-term occupation of Gaza by Israel", Blinken said when asked about Netanyahu's remarks.

A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy, called Netanyahu's "maximalist statements" unhelpful for reaching a truce.

Blinken acknowledged differences and called for "maximum flexibility" from both Israel and Hamas.

Egypt, the first Arab nation to make peace with Israel, has been infuriated by the border takeover.

Blinken has sought to entice Netanyahu to compromise by offering Israel the prospect of greater normalisation with the Arab world, including Saudi Arabia, guardian of Islam's two holiest sites.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, meeting Blinken in El Alamein, told him "the time has come to end the ongoing war," a statement said.

Blinken then travelled to Doha to meet with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, but a US official said the Qatari Ruler was feeling unwell and they would speak by phone.

Hamas on October 7 carried out the deadliest-ever attack on Israel, which has responded with a relentless offensive.

The Palestinian Islamist group said it was "keen to reach a ceasefire" but protested "new conditions" from Israel in the latest US proposal.

Air strikes occurred across Gaza overnight, AFP reporters, first responders and witnesses said. At least three people were killed, the civil defence agency said.

The Israeli military said it struck about 30 targets throughout Gaza and that troops "eliminated dozens" of militants.

Further escalating tensions, an Israeli strike in Lebanon's southern city of Sidon killed a Fatah official, a senior member of the Palestinian group and a security source said.

The killing of Khalil Makdah marked the first such attack reported on Fatah, a rival to Hamas, since the Gaza war broke out, and it could further complicate ceasefire talks.