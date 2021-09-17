Blinken calls France vital partner in bid to calm French fury
France has reacted angrily to a US defence deal with Australia and the United Kingdom
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said France was a “vital partner” in the Indo-Pacific region and that Washington would continue to cooperate with Paris, comments that appeared aimed at calming French anger after the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom clinched a historic defense export contract to supply Australia with submarines.
The three countries announced on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will help Australia acquire US nuclear-powered submarines and scrap the $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.
France has reacted angrily to the loss of the deal, calling it a “stab in the back”.
Speaking at a news conference after meetings between the US and Australian foreign and defence ministers in Washington, Blinken said Washington had been in touch with its French counterparts before the announcement of the submarine deal.
“We cooperate incredibly closely with France on many shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific but also beyond around the world. We’re going to continue to do so. We place fundamental value on that relationship, on that partnership,” Blinken said.
In 2016 Australia had selected French shipbuilder Naval Group to build a new submarine fleet worth $40 billion to replace its more than two-decades-old Collins submarines.
The United States and its allies are looking for ways to push back against China’s growing power and influence, particularly its military buildup, pressure on Taiwan and deployments in the contested South China Sea.
The White House on Thursday defended the US decision, rejecting criticism from both China and France over the deal.
“We do not seek conflict with China,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
China said the United States, Australia and the UK were “severely damaging regional peace and stability”.
“In our view it’s about security in the Indo-Pacific,” said Psaki.
She said she would leave it to Australia on why they sought this technology from the United States.
“We don’t see this from our end as a regional divide. We see this as areas and security issues that we want to take on together,” she said.
-
Americas
US teen posts images of slain family to social...
The 15-year-old also threatened to continue the violence at a school READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UN rule may be hurdle for Brazil vaccine skeptic...
Unvaccinated Brazilian president may not be able to attend UN’s ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE, UK to establish 'Partnership for the Future'
This Partnership will consist of two central pillars: the creation of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Africa jab shortfall could take world...
Covax alliance cuts its projected shipments, raising risk of new... READ MORE
-
News
UAE, UK to establish 'Partnership for the Future'
This Partnership will consist of two central pillars: the creation of ... READ MORE
-
World
Computing pioneer Clive Sinclair dies at 81
His products included the first portable electronic calculator in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan receives Golden ...
He is the fifth Malayalam actor to get the honour after his father... READ MORE
-
Indian tourist suffers massive heart attack in...
Doctor says his case was unique READ MORE
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash passengers can carry?
16 September 2021
News
Etihad Airways announces 50% off on tickets at pop-up stand in Dubai
16 September 2021
News
UAE: Sunken ship weighing over 90 tonnes recovered from Dubai Creek
16 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13: 5 things to know about Apple's latest upgrades
16 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India: Schoolboys find Rs9 billion in bank account
16 September 2021
Corporate
Why it makes sense for UAE residents to buy home insurance
16 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19